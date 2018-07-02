84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

SpaceX delivers ice cream, mice, AI robot to space station

4 hours 12 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 July 02, 2018 6:27 AM July 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A SpaceX shipment has arrived at the International Space Station, bearing berries and ice cream, mice and the first orbiting robot with artificial intelligence.

The Dragon capsule reached the station Monday, three days after launching from Florida. Station astronauts used a large mechanical arm to grab the Dragon. The nearly 6,000-pound (2,700-kilogram) delivery includes genetically identical mice for a study of gut bacteria, and the round robot Cimon (pronounced Simon).

Slightly bigger than a basketball, the AI robot from the Germany Space Agency is meant to assist German astronaut Alexander Gerst with science experiments. Cimon's brain will constantly be updated by IBM, so its intelligence - and role - keep growing.

There's also super-caffeinated coffee aboard the Dragon, to go with the fresh blueberries and ice cream.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days