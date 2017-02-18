62°
Latest Weather Blog
SpaceX cancels rocket launch from NASA moon pad
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX will have to wait at least another day to launch from NASA's historic moon pad.
Last-minute rocket trouble forced SpaceX to halt Saturday's countdown at Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
The unmanned Falcon rocket remains at Launch Complex 39A, waiting to soar on a space station delivery mission. It's the same pad where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago, and where the shuttle program ended in 2011.
This will be SpaceX's first Florida launch since a rocket explosion last summer.
The next launch attempt could come as early as Sunday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief says no reason to be alarmed despite 8 shootings in...
-
Push for "City of St. George" could return, but with obstacles
-
Paratroopers jump into the Box as LSU welcomes military, baseball season
-
Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: US Marshals searching for escaped WBR inmate