Space station supply ship at launch pad honors John Glenn

41 minutes 15 seconds ago April 18, 2017 Apr 18, 2017 Tuesday, April 18 2017 April 18, 2017 8:53 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL - One of NASA's delivery services is paying tribute to John Glenn, as it gets set to launch supplies to the International Space Station.

A mighty Atlas rocket is providing Tuesday's lift, just as it did for Glenn 55 years ago.

The unmanned rocket is poised to blast off at 11:11 a.m. from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying a commercial cargo ship named the S.S. John Glenn.

Following Glenn's death in December, Orbital ATK asked his widow, Annie, for permission to use his name for the spacecraft.

Glenn, an original Mercury 7 astronaut, became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He returned to orbit in the space shuttle in 1998 at age 77, the oldest person ever to fly in space.

