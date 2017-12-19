74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Space station gets 3 new astronauts, bringing crew back to 6

1 hour 41 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2017 Dec 19, 2017 December 19, 2017 1:37 PM December 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.- The International Space Station has three new residents, doubling its crew size.

An American, Russian and Japanese arrived at the orbiting lab Tuesday, two days after launching from Kazakhstan. They received special greetings from America's new ambassador to Russia. Ambassador Jon Huntsman gathered with the astronauts' families at Mission Control outside Moscow to watch the new crew's entrance.

Huntsman told newly arrived NASA astronaut Scott Tingle that he got a tear in his eye, as he watched Tingle's family when the hatches opened. Huntsman said it was "the most special thing" being there and feeling all the emotion.

Tingle flew up in a Soyuz capsule with Russia's Anton Shkaplerov and Japan's Norishige Kanai.

The space station is now back to a full crew of six.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days