48°
Latest Weather Blog
Space heater to blame for Evangeline St. house fire
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters officials say a space heater is to blame for a morning fire in Baton Rouge.
Crews responded to a house fire in the 5600 block of Evaneline Street. At the scene, firefighters found a bedroom in the home on fire.
The blaze was quickly extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the home. Authorities say a space heater left unattended near "combustibles."
No one was home at the time of the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Blazing 18-wheeler fire closes I-10 East in Henderson
-
Crews responding to morning fire on Evangeline St.
-
Family plans to file suit over student's violent encounter with Brusley police...
-
Louisiana Center for Health Equity gears up for Youth Peace Olympics
-
VIDEO: Police officer rescues chicken from fire