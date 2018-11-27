48°
Space heater to blame for Evangeline St. house fire

Tuesday, November 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters officials say a space heater is to blame for a morning fire in Baton Rouge.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 5600 block of Evaneline Street. At the scene, firefighters found a bedroom in the home on fire. 

The blaze was quickly extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the home. Authorities say a space heater left unattended near "combustibles." 

No one was home at the time of the fire.

