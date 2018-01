Space heater sparks house fire on Sumrall Drive

BATON ROUGE - Paramedics responded to a reported house fire with injuries in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of Sumrall Drive. Although injuries were initially reported, no one was hurt.

The fire department believes the fire was caused by a space heater left too close to combustible material.