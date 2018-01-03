38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Space heater near bed causes duplex fire

14 hours 17 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, January 02 2018 Jan 2, 2018 January 02, 2018 9:52 PM January 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a duplex fire on Fairfields Drive.

BRFD officials confirmed they were on the scene of the fire in the 2700 block of Fairfields Drive near North 26th Street. It started after 9:30 p.m. and was extinguished shortly after, according to officials.

Firefighters arrived to find a rear room in the duplex on fire, officials said. It was extinguished before it could spread.

Officials said the fire was caused by a space heater too close to a bed.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. The Red Cross was notified to assist the residents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days