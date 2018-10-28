60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Space heater causes house fire on Underwood Street

3 hours 17 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, October 27 2018 Oct 27, 2018 October 27, 2018 9:44 PM October 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A space heater placed too close to combustibles caused a house fire on Underwood St.

Seven fire units arrived to battle the blaze.

It happened just after seven p.m. at 4662 Underwood St. off North Foster Dr.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the living room engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Fire damage was contained to the living room, the rest of the house suffered smoke damage.

All residents escaped unharmed, but two dogs were found dead.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days