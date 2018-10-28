Space heater causes house fire on Underwood Street

BATON ROUGE - A space heater placed too close to combustibles caused a house fire on Underwood St.

Seven fire units arrived to battle the blaze.

It happened just after seven p.m. at 4662 Underwood St. off North Foster Dr.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the living room engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Fire damage was contained to the living room, the rest of the house suffered smoke damage.

All residents escaped unharmed, but two dogs were found dead.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.