Southwest lays out cost of Boeing groundings

Photo: Barron's

NEW YORK (AP) - Southwest Airlines says that the government's grounding of all Boeing Max 8 jets will contribute to a $150 million revenue loss in the first quarter.

The airline says it had to cancel about 2,800 flights due to the groundings. According to numbers from Boeing, Southwest operates the largest fleet of the troubled planes.

The U.S. government followed nearly every other country in the world this month by ordering all Max 8 planes grounded after 157 people died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8. Another Max 8 crashed four months earlier in Indonesia, killing 189.

Southwest said in a filing Wednesday that it had to cancel an additional 6,600 flights from mid-February through the end of March due to weather and unscheduled maintenance. The Senate is holding hearings Wednesday to look into the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Boeing.

The Transportation Department's inspector general, Calvin Scovel, is scheduled to testify and is expected to reveal plans to significantly revamp the FAA's oversight of airplane construction.