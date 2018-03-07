Southwest Airlines unveils 'Louisiana One' at New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS - Southwest Airlines is celebrating 39 years of service in Louisiana by revealing a passenger aircraft with the entire fuselage painted to match the state flag.

Southwest showed off Louisiana One, its latest state-dedicated aircraft, Wednesday. The plane was unveiled during an event held at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, following a traditional second line band which led community members, partners, Employees and state and local government officials to where Louisiana One was secretly positioned.

The celebration will continue as Southwest Employees take the party downtown. A Louisiana One-themed parade is set to roll from the Superdome down Poydras Street toward the river beginning at 4:00 p.m.