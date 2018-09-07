83°
Southwest Airline passengers on four flights possibly exposed to measles

Friday, September 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON - Southwest Airlines says passengers on four flights between Dallas, Houston, and Harlingen may have been exposed to measles, according to ABC 13.

The airline says it has contacted travelers, with help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who shared a plane two weeks ago with a passenger later diagnosed with measles. The Houston Health Department said it is assisting in the investigation into the measles case.

List of the four Southwest Airline flights:

Flight No. 5, between Dallas and Houston on Aug. 21, 2018
Flight No. 9, between Houston and Harlingen on Aug. 21, 2018
Flight No. 665, between Harlingen and Houston on Aug. 22, 2018
Flight No. 44, between Houston and Dallas on Aug. 22, 2018

Anyone who was on those flights and who develops measles symptoms should contact their medical provider. According to ABC 13, passengers exposed to the patient may develop symptoms as late as September 12.

