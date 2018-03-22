Southern vice president cleared of sexual harassment allegations, switching jobs

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University vice president has a new job lined up after being cleared of sexual harassment allegations made against him earlier this year.

In January, the Investigative Unit learned of a recording in which a female employee accused Vice President Lester Pourciau of making inappropriate comments. According to a university spokesperson, an investigation yielded insufficient evidence that Pourciau had engaged in any sexual misconduct.

Pourciau had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. Now, Southern confirms he's being transferred to a different position at the school, pending board approval.

Several other Southern officials have been fired in the past year. This includes Professor Dorothy Jackson, who was fired earlier this year after a year-long, controversial battle over her participation in a questionable will for a client of the Council on Aging.