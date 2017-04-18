Southern vice chancellor named finalist for Georgia college president

AUGUSTA – A vice chancellor for Southern University is one of two finalists for the new president of a historically black college in Georgia, according to Augusta media outlets.

WRDW reports Brandon K. Dumas, the vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment at Southern University, was announced as one of two finalists for Paine College President Tuesday.

He was promoted to his current position at Southern University in July 2014. He became the youngest vice chancellor in Southern University history at the age of 27.

#BREAKING: Dr. Brandon K. Dumas of Prairieville, La & Dr. Jerry L. Hardee, of Valdosta, Ga. named as finalists for Paine College President — ChristieEthridgeWRDW (@ChristieWRDW) April 18, 2017

In 2011, Dumas earned a doctorate of philosophy in Urban Higher Education with a focus in Higher Education Leadership and Administration. His dissertation was entitled Decision-Making Practices of Presidents at Historically Black College and Universities.

WRDW reports that the chosen candidate will begin duties in July to replace outgoing President Dr. Samuel Sullivan.





