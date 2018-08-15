Southern University welcomes students during move-in day

BATON ROUGE- The bluffs are buzzing with activity as Southern welcomes its students back to campus this week. For some freshmen, it's been a lifelong goal to wear blue and gold.

“Everybody kept telling me to go to Grambling but I am like no, I am not with that,” Javaria Hill told WBRZ.

Hill’s excited to leave the Grambling Tiger country and become a Jaguar.

“True blue and gold, I love Southern,” said Hill. Today is her first day on campus. It's also move-in day at Southern University.

“It feels good. I like it. I do not have to do all that work, it's hot out here,”said Hill.

Upperclassman were there Wednesday morning to help freshman learn the ropes of life on campus… and to do some of the heavy lifting.



“We are just trying to make sure they get this move in transitions, they can get into college and focus on their academics and not worry about anything,” said a few students who helped them move.

“They are in good hands and we are certainly pleased to be afforded the opportunity to really host these students,” said President Belton.

Southern’s riding a wave of growth… growing enrollment that president Ray Belton says has made this move-in day bigger and expects it to continue growing.

“I had the occasion to meet with the faculty; they are energized, we have been talking about how Southern University will ultimately grow to 20,000 in ten years,” said Belton.

Hill said she is ready to tackle life as a college student.



“I just want to find out, see what I am going to expect here at Southern,” said Hill.

She also hopes to join the Human Juke Box Band.



