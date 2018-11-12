Southern University to start classes late, Lab School closes due to power outages

BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored to most buildings on Southern University's campus following weekend outages.

Officials say Dunn Dinning Hall and Boley Residential Hall are still without power.

Due to electrical issues impacting the campus, college classes were pushed back to this afternoon and Southern Lab School will close for the day. Officials reopened the campus at noon and college courses started at 1 p.m.

Officials say the outages were caused by water in the basement of Dunn, which is connected to Boley. The water "fried" the wiring and circuits Saturday.

Mayberry Dinning Hall will be open for lunch and dinner during normal hours today.