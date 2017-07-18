Southern University to implement clear bag policy at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Image via GoJagSports.com

BATON ROUGE – Southern University is implementing a clear bag policy this year for games and events at the A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The bag policy is to limit the size and types of bags that fans bring in.

The implementation of the policy is intended to enhance public safety while minimizing time spent searching bags at gate security checkpoints and easing access into the stadium. Starting with the football home season opener, fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium gates/venue entries:

- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official SU or athletic logos clear plastic tote bags are available on GoJagsGear.com, at the SU Bookstore, or at merchandise outlets)

- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

- An approved logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag; briefcases; backpacks, cinch bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.





Working personnel, including media, will continue to enter the stadium/ sporting venues through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections already in effect at all stadiums, university officials say.

The following items are prohibited inside A. W. Mumford Stadium:





-Alcoholic beverages

-Artificial noisemakers (includes Megaphones)

-Animals (other than service animals)

-Cameras with extended lenses

-Containers such as coolers

-Firearms

-Laser devices

-Lawn chairs

-Outside food and beverage

-Tobacco products

-Umbrellas

-Video cameras

-Bags that do not comply with the Southern University Clear Bag Policy

