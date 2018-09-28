74°
Southern University to hold vigil honoring Wayde Sims
BATON ROGUE - Southern University will hold a vigil honoring Wayde Sims and this year's victims of gun violence tomorrow afternoon.
The vigil begins at 4:00 p.m. September 29th, at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Southern's campus. It's hosted by the 771 Alliance of Southern University, Students Demand Action, Moms Demand Action Louisiana and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Flowers will be distributed to attendees.
