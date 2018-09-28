74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University to hold vigil honoring Wayde Sims

2 hours 20 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 September 28, 2018 7:43 PM September 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROGUE - Southern University will hold a vigil honoring Wayde Sims and this year's victims of gun violence tomorrow afternoon.

The vigil begins at 4:00 p.m. September 29th, at the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Southern's campus. It's hosted by the 771 Alliance of Southern University, Students Demand Action, Moms Demand Action Louisiana and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. 

Flowers will be distributed to attendees. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days