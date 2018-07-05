Southern University students to possibly see hike in tuition

BATON ROUGE - Leaders of Southern University have a major decision to make during their Thursday meeting.

On their docket is a potential five percent tuition hike. If the proposal is passed, students heading back to campus next month would see an increase in their fees.

The increase would be about $220 per undergraduate student per semester. That would work out to be about $2.5 million for the university.

That money would cover some of the state funding that the university has lost in the past decade, as well as go towards operating funds and making sure programs keep their accreditation status.