Southern University's longtime Women's Basketball coach resigns

BATON ROUGE - The head coach of Southern University's Women's Basketball team is leaving after 18 seasons at the school.

According to a Southern spokesperson, coach Sandy Pugh resigned Monday morning. The Jaguars finished last season with a 17-13 record, closing out the season with a 72-68 loss against Grambling in the SWAC Championship game.

The university will announce more information later this afternoon.

