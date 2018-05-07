80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University's longtime Women's Basketball coach resigns

9 hours 15 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, May 07 2018 May 7, 2018 May 07, 2018 11:37 AM May 07, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The head coach of Southern University's Women's Basketball team is leaving after 18 seasons at the school.

According to a Southern spokesperson, coach Sandy Pugh resigned Monday morning. The Jaguars finished last season with a 17-13 record, closing out the season with a 72-68 loss against Grambling in the SWAC Championship game.

The university will announce more information later this afternoon.

check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days