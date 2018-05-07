80°
Southern University's longtime Women's Basketball coach resigns
BATON ROUGE - The head coach of Southern University's Women's Basketball team is leaving after 18 seasons at the school.
According to a Southern spokesperson, coach Sandy Pugh resigned Monday morning. The Jaguars finished last season with a 17-13 record, closing out the season with a 72-68 loss against Grambling in the SWAC Championship game.
The university will announce more information later this afternoon.
check back for updates.