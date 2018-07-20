85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University police bust a move while filming 'Lipsync Challenge' video

2 hours 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 8:49 PM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Check out these moves!

The Southern University Police Department posted a video showing off some of their sweet dance moves.

"While the final touches are happening with our #LipsyncChallenge video we thought we should share some other fun our officers [had] during the filming process," SUPD said in a Facebook post.

Their routine was inspired by the Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days