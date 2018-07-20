85°
Southern University police bust a move while filming 'Lipsync Challenge' video
BATON ROUGE - Check out these moves!
The Southern University Police Department posted a video showing off some of their sweet dance moves.
"While the final touches are happening with our #LipsyncChallenge video we thought we should share some other fun our officers [had] during the filming process," SUPD said in a Facebook post.
Their routine was inspired by the Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls.
