Southern University, others without power Monday

3 hours 45 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 2:03 PM June 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Entergy is reported that more than a thousand residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power.

The outages are being reported near Government Street. According to the outage map, the outages were reported before 1 p.m.

Entergy said due to extensive damage, more crews are working to restore power as soon as possible. Right now, the company says power should be back by 3 p.m.

Southern University and the Southern law school are closed due to the outage.

