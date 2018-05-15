Southern University nursing professor nationally recognized

BATON ROUGE - A chairperson of Southern University's graduate nursing program has been recognized by the National Black Nurses Association.

Cheryl Taylor, an associate professor at SU, is one of five nurses recently named a "trailblazer."

"All of the recipients chosen are stellar nurse leaders in their respective fields," said Eric J. Williams, president of the NBNA. "I am honoring and recognizing these nurses for their extraordinary contributions in academia, research, practice and administration."

Taylor, along with the other honorees, will be presented with awards on August 4 at the NBNA’s 46th Annual Institute and Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.