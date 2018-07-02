Southern University may increase fees this upcoming semester, students worried

BATON ROUGE - Students at Southern University could potentially be paying more when classes begin in the fall, as administrators are asking for at least a 5 percent increase in fees.

Daijah Long is a California native, and nursing major at Southern University. She tells WBRZ she chose to attend Southern because it was affordable.

"The cost was very low compared to other colleges," Long said. "It's already hard to get into college and pay for it, even with financial aid."

The fee would average out to be about $220 more per semester for undergraduates.

University officials say the increase is needed to make up for a loss in state funding, which has been decreasing for the past decade. The increase will make up more than $2.5 million for the university. This will not only cover opening costs, but will also keep programs up to accreditation standards.

Music major Reginald White is concerned about his classes being purged if the fees are increased.

"I have never been purged, but most students get purged," White said. "That's when your fees are not paid, and you get purged from your classes."

White is on work study, but that may not be enough.

"I'm going to have to get another job," he told News 2.

The University Board of Supervisors will vote on the proposed increases when they meet on Thursday.