53°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University graduate makes Alabama history as youngest judge
CAMDEN - At just 27 years old, Briana Westry-Robinson has become the youngest African-American female judge in Alabama history.
WSFA-TV reports Westry-Robinson became a district judge in Wilcox County after voters elected her in November to a 6-year term. She turned 28 two days after taking the oath-of-office last week.
Westry-Robinson was born in Germany but raised in Camden. She graduated from the University of Alabama and earned a law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge.
Westry-Robinson will take the gavel for the first time Thursday. She says she's been working toward becoming a judge since the second grade.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary flood survivors in FEMA trailers left scrambling ahead of deadline
-
2une In Mardi Gras unicorn
-
Ascension residents furious over Matassa trial delay
-
EXCLUSIVE: "Make America Great Again" hats bring big business for Louisiana company
-
Disturbance at Baton Rouge school leads to ambulance escape