Southern University employee arrested for misusing state gas card

Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE- A Southern University employee was arrested after police say he misused a state gas card.

Deputies arrested 47-year-old Eric Breaud after it was discovered he used his state gas card to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Breaud checked out a Fuel Trac gift card to put fuel in the lights on the university's farm. Authorities say Breaud then went to an Exxon gas station and pumped more than $28 of gas into his own vehicle.

A Southern University supervisor identified Breaud through gas station surveillance video.

Breaud has been charged with access device fraud and theft.