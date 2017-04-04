86°
Southern University employee arrested for misusing state gas card
BATON ROUGE- A Southern University employee was arrested after police say he misused a state gas card.
Deputies arrested 47-year-old Eric Breaud after it was discovered he used his state gas card to purchase fuel for his personal vehicle.
According to the arrest report, Breaud checked out a Fuel Trac gift card to put fuel in the lights on the university's farm. Authorities say Breaud then went to an Exxon gas station and pumped more than $28 of gas into his own vehicle.
A Southern University supervisor identified Breaud through gas station surveillance video.
Breaud has been charged with access device fraud and theft.
