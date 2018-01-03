32°
Southern University campus closed until Thursday due to utility work
BATON ROUGE - The entirety of Southern University's campus will be closed until sometime Thursday due to emergency utility work.
According to the university, a campus-wide water shutdown is planned as crews work to repair a water line.
The campus is expected to resume normal hours of operation Thursday.
