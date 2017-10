Southern University campus closed Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University campus will be closed Monday afternoon due to utility work.

All SU campuses in Baton Rouge, including the SU Law Center and Ag Center, will be closed starting 2 p.m. due to utility work already in progress. A campus-wide power outage is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and last until approximately 6 p.m.

As a result all classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day.