Southern University campus closed after reported power outage
BATON ROUGE - Southern University is closed following a morning power outage.
The outage was reported around 9:30 a.m. on the main campus. The cause of the outage hasn't been released.
The Baton Rouge campus is closed today due to a power outage in some areas. Normal operations will resume Monday, March 11.— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) March 8, 2019
At this time, crews are working to get power restored to the dorms.