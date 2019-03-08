Southern University campus closed after reported power outage

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is closed following a morning power outage.

The outage was reported around 9:30 a.m. on the main campus. The cause of the outage hasn't been released.

The Baton Rouge campus is closed today due to a power outage in some areas. Normal operations will resume Monday, March 11. — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) March 8, 2019

At this time, crews are working to get power restored to the dorms.