Southern University campus closed after reported power outage

Friday, March 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is closed following a morning power outage.

The outage was reported around 9:30 a.m. on the main campus. The cause of the outage hasn't been released. 

At this time, crews are working to get power restored to the dorms.

