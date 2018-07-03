Southern University BR campuses closed Tuesday for planned power outage

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Baton Rouge campuses will be closed Tuesday, July 3, for a planned power outage to repair a substation.

According to The University, electricity provider Entergy needs to make a repair at the substation that feeds power to the campus.

Additionally, a permanent repair will be made to a switchgear that caused an outage earlier this month. Campuses affected include Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Law Center and Southern University Ag Center.

All Southern University System campuses, including those in New Orleans and Shreveport, will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, July 5.