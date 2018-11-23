81°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University band pays tribute to Tom Benson
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's 'Human Jukebox' paid tribute to the late Tom Benson during the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.
The band honored Benson during halftime by spelling out his name on the field. Benson passed away in March of this year after being admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.
Be sure to watch the video below to see the tribute to Benson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man on 6,000 mile run to raise money for children welcomed in...
-
Casino executives: Belle of Baton Rouge not moving to land
-
Baton Rouge shoppers show up for early Black Friday deals
-
Holiday Helpers serve up Thanksgiving meals for those in need
-
Dedicated fans spend their holiday tailgating at 'Saintsgiving'