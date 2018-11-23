Southern University band pays tribute to Tom Benson

Photo: Southern University March Band Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's 'Human Jukebox' paid tribute to the late Tom Benson during the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.

The band honored Benson during halftime by spelling out his name on the field. Benson passed away in March of this year after being admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

Be sure to watch the video below to see the tribute to Benson.