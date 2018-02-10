63°
Southern University announces Saturday classes to make up for winter weather cancellations

11 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, February 09 2018 Feb 9, 2018 February 09, 2018 7:32 PM February 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced make-up days to compensate for classes canceled earlier this year due to icy conditions.

The university says it will have make-up class days on both Feb. 24 and Mar. 17. The days will make up for classes canceled on Jan. 16 and 17 respectively.

Courses will be held at the same time and place where they would normally occur unless the instructor tells students otherwise.

Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these Saturdays are urged to contact their instructors as soon as possible.

