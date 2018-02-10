Southern University announces Saturday classes to make up for winter weather cancellations

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced make-up days to compensate for classes canceled earlier this year due to icy conditions.

The university says it will have make-up class days on both Feb. 24 and Mar. 17. The days will make up for classes canceled on Jan. 16 and 17 respectively.

Courses will be held at the same time and place where they would normally occur unless the instructor tells students otherwise.

Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these Saturdays are urged to contact their instructors as soon as possible.