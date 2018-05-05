71°
Southern University announces interim band director

9 hours 5 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, May 04 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: HumanJukeboxOnline.com

BATON ROUGE - An interim band director has been announced at Southern University following the termination of Nathan Haymer.

Southern University President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton announced Friday that Kendric Taylor will serve as interim director of the iconic Human Jukebox, Southern's renowned marching band.

Taylor, a Southern alumnus, was a member of the marching band for four years while he was a student. He has worked with the band department since 2014.

According to a release, Southern's administration is currently in the process of launching a formal search for a permanent director of bands.

