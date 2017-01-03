54°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern storms kill 5
Parts of the South are expected to get more rain today, a day after severe storms killed five people.
Four died in Alabama when a tree fell on their trailer home. And in the Florida Panhandle, the body of a 70-year-old man was found following flooding in Walton County.
The National Weather Service says storms in central Mississippi near Mendenhall and Mount Olive have been preliminarily identified as tornadoes.
In Louisiana, there was relatively serious damage in the southwestern parishes of Beauregard and Allen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clogged ditches, flooding streets in Walker subdivision creating problems
-
Residents on Burbank stuck in smelly sewage situation
-
Broome takes oath of office as Mayor-President
-
Officials urging the use of smoke detectors after two fire related deaths
-
Internal investigation underway into New Roads Police officer's actions