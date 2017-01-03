54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern storms kill 5

1 hour 14 minutes 52 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 7:14 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

 Parts of the South are expected to get more rain today, a day after severe storms killed five people.

Four died in Alabama when a tree fell on their trailer home. And in the Florida Panhandle, the body of a 70-year-old man was found following flooding in Walton County.

The National Weather Service says storms in central Mississippi near Mendenhall and Mount Olive have been preliminarily identified as tornadoes.

In Louisiana, there was relatively serious damage in the southwestern parishes of Beauregard and Allen.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days