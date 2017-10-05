Southern, SLU and other colleges announce weekend sports changes due to Nate

HAMMOND - Southeastern is one of a few colleges in Louisiana making changes to its weekend sports plans ahead of tropical trouble expected here from Nate.

Southeastern's Saturday football game has been moved to 10 a.m. from Saturday at 4 p.m. Homecoming events, including tailgating, scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until October 28.

"Students who can travel home are encouraged to do so," the University Police department posted on its Facebook page.

Similarly, Southern moved its homecoming football game up to 1 p.m. The Jags face Alabama A&M; the game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. As a result, the annual homecoming parade and the homecoming day party have been postponed until further notice.

Likewise, Tulane announced its football game against Tulsa will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game was moved earlier in the day due to the threat of storms. A Tulane volleyball game scheduled for Sunday will be rescheduled.

Nicholls announced it had also changed times for weekend sporting events. The football game against Northwestern State will be played on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. The matchup was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but was moved up. Saturday’s volleyball match against Abilene Christian has been moved up to Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. Friday’s home soccer match with McNeese remains unchanged and will begin at 4 p.m. The men’s golf team’s visit to LSU for the David Toms Intercollegiate has also been moved up a day, starting Friday and will wrap up on Saturday.

There has been no change to LSU's football game in Florida.

