Southern showcases run pass option attack in open scrimmage

BATON ROUGE- After losing their starting quarterback and downfield passing threat Austin Howard, this season southern makes the transition to being a little bit more RP styled in their offensive system. This transition of course will be a little bit easier considering all three guys fighting for the starting position can get it done through he air or on their feet.

"We really added more option with that RPO that I think is going to be a tremendous plus for our guys," said Coach Odums. "Especially our quarterback. They're mobile guys and we have depth at that position so we're able to run guys a little but more knowing we got decent backups behind whoever is out there first."

During Saturday's scrimmage, John Lampley once again took the majority of first team reps, but Coach Odums says he still isn't ready to name a starter. Instead a plan of action for the offense should be in place by Monday.

"Whether we name a starter or not, that's not first on the agenda. It is about first having a plan that allows our offense to execute at a high level," said coach Odums. "We'll put together a depth chart according to play count."

With their matchup with TCU only weeks away, Coach Odums told me he is happy with how healthy his team is coming out of camp, and that the execution and communication on the team more ahead of schedule than it has been in past years.