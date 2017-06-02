85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern's Roger Cador retiring from Jaguar baseball

1 hour 18 minutes 42 seconds ago June 02, 2017 Jun 2, 2017 Friday, June 02 2017 June 02, 2017 1:23 PM in Sports
By: Brandon Saho

Baton Rouge, LA - Southern University baseball coach Roger Cador announced his retirement on Friday morning after 33 years as the Jaguars head coach.

Athletic Director Roman Banks says Cador will stay on staff at Southern as the new director of athletic advancements.

Cador says he's finally "going home" after his long career as at SU, and added don't worry about him because he's happy.

Check back for updates from WBRZ Sports 2.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days