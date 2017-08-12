Southern's Demetrio Houston stepping up for Jags' secondary

Baton Rouge, LA - "It set the tempo for the rest of the day, we need a big play because the offense last week started faster so we need to jump out have a good start. "

First play of the day an interception for the Jags defense nd believe it or not it wasn't Danny Johnson. Junior Demerio Houston has spent most of camp working with the 2's and 3's but today he got the call up to the first team defense and showed up big with 2 INT's including a pick-6 to end the day.

"I'm just happy to see him have some confidence and make some plays because I really think that is going to raise the level of his talent, we play a lot of defense of back in our secondary and I think they just need to learn how to play the next play and just understand when your name is called. You would not have seen that a year ago," says Head Coach Dawson Odums.

"Today he was just locked in, he knew exactly what he was doing and knew where to be, every time the ball is in the air and try to make a play on it and create a turnover," added cornerback Danny Johnson.

"He's just a quick, ball hungry kid. When you do stuff like that you come out here and you work, he just goes out there when the ball comes to him we expect him to take it, it's dangerous," says defensive end Aaron Tiller.

"It is real comfortable having somebody next to you that can make the same place, I feel like all of our quarterback are capable of making his place but he, today was his day."

"We compete so if I see him doing great I want to be up there with him so he plays at a high-level and I want to be right there with them."