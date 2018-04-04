67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day

1 hour 26 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 April 04, 2018 6:06 PM April 04, 2018 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - It hasn't happened since 2004, but Danny Johnson hopes to become the first Jaguar drafted in almost 15 years later this month.

Southern's All-American cornerback not only impressed at the NFL combine, but turned heads again when scouts visited the bluff for the 2018 pro day.

Johnson finished off his career as a 3-time All-SWAC selection with 17 career interceptions as a 4-year starter for the Jaguars.

"With the draft, I'm not big on where I go. I just want to go to one team and get the opportunity to play. So regardless of what round I go in and where I go to, I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

Danny Johnson is projected to be a 4th-6th round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but don't surprised to see one of the bluff's best go higher on the board later this month in Dallas.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days