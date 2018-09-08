Southern preparing for another former West Feliciana talent in week 2

BATON ROUGE- Last week, Southern went up against a top ranked TCU defense that included a first team All Big-12 selection Ben Banogu who gave the offensive line problems all day.

This week against LA Tech, things won't get much easier as they can expect a heavy dose of former West Feliciana defensive end Jaylon Ferguson who was once a recruit Coach Dawson Odums sought after in high school.

" He's as advertised. Whatever they write about him is true. That's exactly how he plays. We actually recruited him and we know him and know he has done a great job," said Odums. "Really one of the leaders of their team The go-to guy on defense."

" When he turns it on and play, he can be tough. So our guys know him. Some of the guys played against him in school, so they're understand what they're up against. He is one of the better defensive football players in the country," said Odums.

Another former West Feliciana product in Derius Davis scored two touchdowns against Southern last week, so Ferguson is just another local product that will be a problem for Southern this year.

"This is a place that everyone wants to recruit. That's becausde we have talent here. We try to keep those kids here, home, in the state of Louisiana, but they do venture out," said Odums. "When you play against some of the other teams, you're going to get a chance to see that. This is an in state game so you expect to see a lot of friends or familiar faces that you've seen before."