Southern opens practice looking for starting QB

BATON ROUGE- Like their counterparts from across the city, Southern football opens up practice in the midst of a quarterback competition.

John Lampley and Glendon McDaniel are the front runners for the starting gig, but with the dynamic playmaking ability that Ladarius Skelton possesses, it might be a toss up going into week one.

"Just trying to figure it out I tell you. It's day 1. The first time. We ran a lot of plays today so our guys should know what they're doing," said head coach Dawson Odums. "Just trying to continue to evaluate, but I like the fact that they came out with the right mindset. It's about continuing that mindset throughout practice."

Regardless of who is under center, the eventual starter will be happy to have talented receiver Randall Mennard returning, after being granted a 6th year of eligibility from the NCAA.

"It was frustrating that it was my senior year and not knowing whether I was going to get another year or not," said Menard. "That's why your have to just take every day and play like it is your last."

"I think he's happy to be cleared. Excited to be back out here getting in shape and leading and going forward again. His demeanor is 'I'm going to show you.' So trying to get him to be more of a vocal guy. Step out of his shell. Step up in that leadership role. I think he has welcomed that opportunity," said Odums.