Southern officials uphold firing of law professor who drafted controversial will

BATON ROUGE- The Southern University Board of Supervisors has chosen to uphold the firing of law professor Dorothy Jackson.

President Ray Belton came to the decision to fire Jackson in February after she spent the better part of a year involved in a legal battle pertaining to a controversial will drafted at the university. Jackson filed an appeal later that same week.

On Friday, the board of supervisors denied that appeal.

The will named East Baton Rouge Council on Aging Director Tasha Clark Amar the "executrix" of an elderly client's estate and would have benefited her to the tune of about $120,000.

The will was drafted last year at Southern's Elder Law Clinic, which provides services for the poor. Helen Plummer, the client, would not have qualified with her assets. An investigative panel at Southern also found that Plummer was likely confused by the document.