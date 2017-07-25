86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern names Kerrick Jackson new baseball coach

6 hours 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, July 25 2017 Jul 25, 2017 July 25, 2017 3:14 PM July 25, 2017 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

Baton Rouge, LA - Southern University is welcoming new baseball coach Kerrick Jackson to the bluff Tuesday afternoon as he takes over the Jaguars program.

"Conference championships aren't a goal, that's an expectation. We're going to do that and take it to the next level. The next level is winning a regional and going to Omaha. I wouldn't have taken the job if the vision wasn't to get to Omaha," Jackson said.

Jackson replacing 33-year head coach Roger Cador in the dugout after he retired following the 2017 season.

Coach Jackson comes to Southern after working as a sports agent the past two years. The Southern job is his first as a head coach, but he was previously an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Missouri.

Jackson played college baseball at Bethune-Cookman and says this was always a dream job for him because he admired what Cador and Southern have accomplished over the years as a HBCU program.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days