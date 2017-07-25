Southern names Kerrick Jackson new baseball coach

Baton Rouge, LA - Southern University is welcoming new baseball coach Kerrick Jackson to the bluff Tuesday afternoon as he takes over the Jaguars program.

"Conference championships aren't a goal, that's an expectation. We're going to do that and take it to the next level. The next level is winning a regional and going to Omaha. I wouldn't have taken the job if the vision wasn't to get to Omaha," Jackson said.

Jackson replacing 33-year head coach Roger Cador in the dugout after he retired following the 2017 season.

Coach Jackson comes to Southern after working as a sports agent the past two years. The Southern job is his first as a head coach, but he was previously an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Missouri.

Jackson played college baseball at Bethune-Cookman and says this was always a dream job for him because he admired what Cador and Southern have accomplished over the years as a HBCU program.