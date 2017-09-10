Southern Miss Blanks Southern, 45-0

Southern’s four-year starter at quarterback Austin Howard sat out Saturday nights with Southern Miss and the Jags offense was no where to be found.

True freshman Bubba McDaniel would get his first career start and it didn't go as planned. Five of Southern’s first six drives went three and out. He finished the night

Southern Miss quarterback Kwadra Griggs threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, Cornell Armstrong returned an interception 46 yards for another score while Southern Mississippi cruised to a 45-0 win over Southern on Saturday night. 5-of-16 for 22 yards and two interceptions.

Southern Mississippi (1-1) scored most of its points in the first quarter, with Xavier Thigpen recovering a fumble in Southern's end zone for the first TD of the game. Next, Ito Smith had a 27-yard touchdown run, then Allenzae Staggers hauled in a 20-yard TD pass and T'Rod Daniels broke away for a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0 just under 12 minutes into the game.

Daniels finished with 83 yards on 10 carries and Griggs was 15-of-23 passing.

Also scoring for the Golden Eagles was Quez Watkins with a 26-yard TD catch and Parker Shaunfield had a 28-yard field goal.

Southern (1-1) was held to 140 total yards and had three turnovers.

Darquez Lee and Glendon McDaniel were a combined 10 of 26 for 78 yards passing for the Jaguars.