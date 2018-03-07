Southern men and women advance to SWAC tournament semi-finals in Houston

Baton Rouge, LA - Eddie Reese sent the Tigers packing after nailing a game-winning free throw with less than one second left on the clock, to knock off Jackson State 62-60 in the quarterfinal round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Southern trailed by as much as 13 to Jackson State, but a late 4th quarter surge saw the Jags cap off a 12-0 run to tie it at 54.

Reese led all scorers with a game-high 21 points to punch Southern's ticket to Houston.

The fourth-seeded Jaguars (15-17) will face off with top-seeded Arkansas-Pine Bluff (13-20) in Friday's semi-final round at 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile the Lady Jaguars also punched their ticket to Houston by defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-60.

Briana Green took over down the stretch scoring 28 points and 10 rebounds.

The top-seeded Lady Jags will now play 4th-seed Prairie View A&M at noon on Friday for a chance to play in the SWAC Championship on Saturday.