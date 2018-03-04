48°
Southern Lady Jags win outright SWAC championship
The Southern Lady Jags had one mission, bring home a SWAC title.
On Saturday, Southern dismantled Prairie View 96-58 clinching the outright Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season title.
Southern (15-12, 14-4 SWAC) will begin SWAC tournament play on Tuesday as the No. 1 seed. The Lady Jags will host No. 8 seed Mississippi Valley State at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
