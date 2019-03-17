55°
Southern Lady Jags punch ticket to NCAA tournament with 45-41 win in SWAC championship

Saturday, March 16 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BIRMINGHAM - The top-seeded Southern Lady Jaguars punched their ticket to the big dance by knocking off Jackson State, 45-41, in Saturday's SWAC championship in Birmingham. First year head coach Carlos Funchess will now take Southern to it's first NCAA tournament since the 2010 season. 

Alyric Scott scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime and hauled down 15 rebounds while Courtney Parsons added nine points and seven assists for the Jaguars (20-12).

The selection show for the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is right around the corner. You can watch it at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18, on ESPN. 

