Southern Lady Jags punch ticket to NCAA tournament with 45-41 win in SWAC championship
BIRMINGHAM - The top-seeded Southern Lady Jaguars punched their ticket to the big dance by knocking off Jackson State 45-41 in Saturday's SWAC championship in Birmingham. First year head coach Carlos Funchess will now take Southern to it's first NCAA tournament since the 2010 season.
The selection show for the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament is right around the corner. You can watch it at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 18, on ESPN.
#SWACBKB19: @SouthernUsports has done it! The Jaguars prevail 45-41 over @GoJSU_WBB to win the #SWACWBB Tournament Championship! Stay tuned on ESPN3 for post-game presentation!— The SWAC (@theswac) March 16, 2019
