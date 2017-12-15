Southern Jaguars rally in second half to beat FAMU 68-50

Photo from the Advocate

Baton Rouge - Playing in unfamiliar territory the Southern Jaguar men's basketball team took some time to find their bearings. But when they did the Jaguars rallied with a dominating second half effort that buried Florida A&M with a defensive pressure that turned a tight ball game into a runaway affair.

Southern trailed by six at the halfway point after struggling to shoot just over 30% from the floor in the Seymour Gym on Thursday night. The Jaguars and Rattlers were playing in the old mens' gym because the Clark Center had been set up for graduation day on Friday on the Bluff.

The Jaguars struggled to find their offense in the first half, but responded by outscoring the Rattlers (2-11) 43-19 after the break, holding FAMU to just seven made attempts from the floor and only one three shot make.

Sidney Umude came off the bench to led five Jaguars in double digit scoring with 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Southern combined for 14 steals as a team to come away with a non-conference home victory.

Emanuel Sheperd collected a double-double with 10 points, a team-high 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Eddie Reese had 11 points and six assists while Jared Sam and Jamar Sandifer each added 13 points.