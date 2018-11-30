Southern Jaguars are gearing up for tomorrow's SWAC Championship

BATON ROUGE- Southern hosted the Braves for homecoming and Alcorn State left with a victory after dominating the Jags 20 to 3. Now, since then, the blue and gold have not lost, paving the way for tomorrow's title showdown.

The Jags are currently seven and three, with a six and one conference record and in the midst of a five-game winning streak but this season hasn't just been W's and touchdowns.

The Jags started the season 0 and 2 with losses at TCU and Louisiana Tech, but it’s been a second-half turn around for Head Coach Dawson Odums.

He credits his team's success to depth and putting a lot of players on the field.

The Braves, on the other hand, celebrated senior day last weekend and will host the Jags with a bowl game berth on the line. Coach Odums knows the crowd will be a factor, but says the location of the game isn't an issue for his squad. He's paying attention to the "X’s" and "O’s" and knows the game plan.

“Now, the matchup has been the running game. They've been able to run the ball, we haven't. So now I think we have to figure out how to do that and whichever team does that is probably going to be headed to the celebration bowl,” said Coach Odum.

The winner captures the SWAC's automatic berth into the celebration bowl, which will be played December 15th in Atlanta against the defending champion North Carolina A&T Aggies.