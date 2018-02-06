Southern hoops survives on the road at Jackson St.

56°
Monday, February 05 2018
By: Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. - Jared Sam had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Eddie Reese made a pair of free throws with 10.7 seconds left and Southern held on 67-62 over Jackson State on Monday night.
  
Before Reese' foul shots, Jackson State's Julian Daughtry made three free throws, also at the 10.7 second mark, to pull the Tigers within 65-62. Jackson State got the ball again after Torrey Mayo threw the ball out of bounds on the inbound play.
  
But Reese, who finished with 14 points for the Jaguars (10-14, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), was fouled on a moving screen during the Tigers' ensuing inbound play and went straight to the foul line to make it a five-point game with the free throws.
  
Jackson State (10-14, 7-4) led most of the game, though never by more than six. Southern led by no more than three until Chris Thomas scored four straight points to make it 61-57. Thomas added 11 points for the Jaguars.
  
Jeremiah Jefferson had 12 points, Daughtry had 11 and Maurice Rivers 10 for the Tigers.

